Officials looking for man who walked away from halfway house in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are looking for a man who walked away from a halfway house in Oklahoma City.

On March 3, Alfred Goldsmith walked away from the Carver Transitional Center while serving time for Oklahoma County convictions of possession of a controlled substance and second-degree burglary.

Goldsmith is described as a black male, about 5’11”, weighing about 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the escapee hotline at 405-425-2698 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov.