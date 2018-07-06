OHP asking the public for information in deadly Muskogee Turnpike crash

COWETA, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is asking anyone with information on a crash that killed two women to come forward.

The crash happened on the Fourth of July around 7:50 a.m. on the Muskogee Turnpike near Coweta.

OHP says a GMC pickup struck the rear of a 2003 Dodge Stratus, killing both of the women inside the Stratus.

The OHP Traffic Homicide Unit would like to identify and speak with any one who possibly saw the gray Dodge Stratus “either slowly moving, or on the shoulder prior to the crash.”

If you have information, call 1-866-OHPTIPS, or OHP Communications at 405-425-2323.