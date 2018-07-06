× OHP: One person killed in crash in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. – Officials have confirmed to News 4 that one person was killed in a crash in Caddo County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and emergency crews responded to I-40 in Caddo County near mile markers 95 through 98 just after 7 p.m. Friday.

Caddo County: I40 east bound between mile marker 95 and mile marker 98 is blocked for an accident. CMB — Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) July 7, 2018

The eastbound lanes are blocked “due to a collision involving 2 CMVs,” troopers say.

OHP says one person was killed in the crash.

Officials did have any more information on others involved.

It is unknown when the scene will be cleared.