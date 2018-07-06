Oklahoma City crews offer tips after start of new recycling program

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews in Oklahoma City have already started their new ‘single stream’ recycling process, and have a few tips for residents.
Officials say it didn’t take long for Oklahoma City residents to embrace the new system.
Although they say things have started off strong, they want to remind residents to break down cardboard boxes and make sure they are dry.
You can now recycle cardboard, but not paper napkins, plates, cups or tissues.
Whatever you do, do not put recyclables in plastic bags or put plastic bags in the cart. Plastic bags are the top culprit for clogging up the new sorting machine.
If your magazines or newspapers come in plastic bags, you need to remove those bags before putting the paper in your recycling bin.
Also, foam and plastic to-go containers are not allowed. Officials say you should not put in anything that has food or liquids on them.
Residents should rinse out cans, jars and bottles before putting them in the bin.
City officials say pick-up for the recycling bins will be every other week.