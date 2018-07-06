Oklahoma City crews offer tips after start of new recycling program

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews in Oklahoma City have already started their new ‘single stream’ recycling process, and have a few tips for residents.

Officials say it didn’t take long for Oklahoma City residents to embrace the new system.

We’re back at the @WasteManagement OKC Materials Recovery Facility today. First Thursday loads are coming in early. Look at that cardboard, and those Little Blues. WTG, OKC! #recycleokc #recyclerightokc pic.twitter.com/4PeNyV0BiZ — City of OKC (@cityofokc) July 5, 2018

Although they say things have started off strong, they want to remind residents to break down cardboard boxes and make sure they are dry.

You can now recycle cardboard, but not paper napkins, plates, cups or tissues.

Whatever you do, do not put recyclables in plastic bags or put plastic bags in the cart. Plastic bags are the top culprit for clogging up the new sorting machine.

If your magazines or newspapers come in plastic bags, you need to remove those bags before putting the paper in your recycling bin.

Tips from the first few days of our new recycling program. 1. Break down and flatten cardboard. Also, make sure it is dry. 2. Place all materials loose in your cart. DO NOT put recyclables in plastic bags or put plastic bags in cart. 3. Rinse out cans, jars and bottles. pic.twitter.com/vS1FxEEt2w — City of OKC (@cityofokc) July 5, 2018

Also, foam and plastic to-go containers are not allowed. Officials say you should not put in anything that has food or liquids on them.

Residents should rinse out cans, jars and bottles before putting them in the bin.

Click here to find out when your recycling will be picked up.

City officials say pick-up for the recycling bins will be every other week.