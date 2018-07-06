× Oklahoma City Thunder acquires Hamidou Diallo

OKLAHOMA CITY – Following reports that Carmelo Anthony will leave the Oklahoma City Thunder, the team announced that it has acquired the draft rights to a guard for the Charlotte Hornets.

The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired the draft rights to guard Hamidou Diallo in exchange for a 2019 second-round draft pick and cash considerations.

Diallo was originally selected by the Brooklyn Nets with the 45th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He started all 37 games as a redshirt freshman and averaged 10 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.