× Oklahoma City Thunder signs Paul George to multi-year contract

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed forward Paul George to a multi-year contract.

Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti made the announcement Friday.

“Paul’s commitment to Oklahoma City is a moment that Thunder fans will long remember and greatly value in our franchise’s history,” said Thunder Chairman Clayton I. Bennett. “We deeply appreciate his dedication, genuine sincerity and drive to contribute to the Thunder and our community. We are so happy he and his family will remain a part of the Thunder organization and I couldn’t be more excited about the future of Thunder basketball.”

George, a five-time NBA All-Star averaged 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.04 steals during the 2017-2018 season.

“Paul George exemplifies the traits on and off the floor that the Thunder values to the highest degree, and we are thrilled that he will continue on with our organization,” said Presti. “Paul, his family and his representation were open and collaborative throughout the season and into his free agency. It is this approach that allowed for a great partnership to be built through all reaches of the organization and community. We look forward to building our future and creating our path forward with Paul.”

Because of team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Mayor David Holt announced Friday that because of George’s “commitment to our city and in anticipation of the journey ahead,” July 7th is Paul George Day in Oklahoma City.