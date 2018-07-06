Oklahoma man arrested for allegedly molesting children at recreation center

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was arrested and is facing charges for lewd molestation involving children at a recreation center.

“There are little boys trying to figure out how to become men,” Sgt. John Singer, with the Claremore Police Department, told KJRH. “Taking them to the swimming pool and putting his hands where they don’t belong.”

Authorities with the Claremore Police Department arrested 66-year-old John Bucklin following allegations of improper contact with multiple children at the Claremore recreation center.

“Bucklin serves in a mentoring role to little victims in Claremore that he met through his church, so informally he took on a mentoring role to build a relationship with these victims,” Sgt. Singer said.

Investigators allege that Bucklin bought presents for the victims to make them feel more comfortable before taking advantage of them.

He was arrested on two counts of lewd molestation, but officials are concerned there may be additional victims.

Investigators are urging anyone with similar stories to call police.