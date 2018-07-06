One man in custody following manhunt in Pottawatomie County, other suspect still on the run 

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. – A man is in custody following a manhunt in Pottawatomie County, however, officials say the second man is still on the run.

On Thursday, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office started searching for two men, later identified as 42-year-old Michael Demaro and 27-year-old Cody Porter, in the area just north of Westech Road on Highway 17, after they fled from a stolen vehicle.

By 11 p.m. Thursday, Demaro was taken into custody. He had outstanding warrants out of Wagoner County for offenses, including escape.

A stolen vehicle, trailer and multiple head of sheep were recovered.

Officials were able to identify the men through a business’s surveillance video.

According to authorities, Porter is still on the run and “has been known to exhibit violent behavior.”

He has an outstanding warrant as part of a revocation for a previous suspended sentence.

Click here for more information.