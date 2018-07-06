One person transported to hospital after shooting in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police responded to a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City that left one person injured.

Officials were near S.W. 43rd and Agnew Friday around 5:30 p.m.

Police say a sedan and white truck were traveling northbound on Youngs when a person got out of the truck and started shooting at the sedan.

Two people were inside the sedan. The driver was not injured, however, the passenger was hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Authorities are looking for a white crew cab pickup with a silver tool box on the back.

Officials are working to determine a suspect and motive.