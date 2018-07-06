Police searching for woman accused in carjacking scheme

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a woman who is allegedly connected to a carjacking scheme.

On June 29, officers were called to a carjacking in the 1200 block of N. Meridian Ave.

Investigators say a woman ran in front of the victim’s vehicle and claimed she needed help. When the victim unlocked his door to help her, a male suspect hit him in the face with a pistol.

At that point, the pair allegedly stole the victim’s car.

On Friday, police released surveillance photos of a woman they would like to speak with about the carjacking.

If you have any information on the woman or the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.