Shooting investigation leads to drug arrests in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. – An investigation into a shooting ended with two people in handcuffs and an array of drug charges.

Authorities tell KSWO that it all started with a shooting in June. The victim told investigators that Darnell McDaniel shot him after they got into an argument.

Police arrested McDaniel, who admitted to distributing drugs during an interrogation.

Officers then went to the apartment where McDaniel was staying and found 29 grams of marijuana, 24 grams of methamphetamine and 66 grams of MDMA.

Investigators say officers say some of the drugs were locked in a safe and others were in reach of two children.

Amber Miller, who lives in the apartment, was arrested on complaints of child neglect, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

McDaniel was arrested on complaints of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, trafficking illegal drugs, two charges of unlawful possession of controlled drugs with intent to distribute and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.