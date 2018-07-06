× Thieves reportedly steal medical equipment from Oklahoma City business

OKLAHOMA CITY – Medical equipment was stolen from an Oklahoma City business, and it’s not the first time it was targeted by thieves.

Red Rock Medical Equipment has been open for seven years, but owners say they have been broken into more times than they can count.

Surveillance video at the business showed two men forcing their way onto the property and breaking into a truck.

When they noticed the surveillance cameras, the men reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the camera.

Officials say pretty much everything has been stolen at least once at Red Rock Medical, even the air conditioner.

Employees are still finding items that are missing.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.