Tips for protecting your pets during the summer

OKLAHOMA CITY – As temperatures continue to climb this summer, animal advocates are reminding everyone about the dangers for pets associated with the heat.

Already this summer, there have been at least 32 hot weather-related animal deaths.

To protect humans and pets this summer, PETA has provided the following tips:

Never leave anyone inside a hot vehicle : Temperatures inside vehicles can climb well above the temperature outside a car in a matter of minutes. Dogs can rapidly succumb to heatstroke even if a vehicle is parked in the shade with the windows down.

: Temperatures inside vehicles can climb well above the temperature outside a car in a matter of minutes. Dogs can rapidly succumb to heatstroke even if a vehicle is parked in the shade with the windows down. If you see an animal left alone inside a car, call humane authorities or 911 immediately : Remain on the scene until authorities arrive.

: Remain on the scene until authorities arrive. To treat suspected heat stroke: Wrap a cool, wet towel around the head and neck without covering the eyes, nose or mouth. Also, wring it out, resoak and reapply it every few minutes. Pour lukewarm water over the animal’s body and wipe excess water away, especiallyl from the abdomen and hind legs. Take the animal to a veterinarian immediately.

“Every year, we alert people to the danger of leaving children or pets inside cars in the summer,” says Chief of Police James R. Kruger Jr. from Oak Brook, Illinois. “The temperature inside a vehicle climbs approximately 43 degrees in just an hour. The loss of a defenseless animal in this manner is avoidable and should never happen. There is no reason to take your pet out in extreme heat without adequate air conditioning and water.”