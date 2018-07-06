Video: Suspect throws rock through glass window, burglarizes business

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly broke into an Oklahoma City business.
Oklahoma City police released surveillance footage from a business burglary near N.W. 10th and Portland Ave.
In the video, you can see the alleged suspect throwing what appears to be a rock through a glass window before walking inside the business.
Police say the suspect got away in a Ford Fusion.
If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.
35.467560 -97.516428