Video: Suspect throws rock through glass window, burglarizes business

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are asking for help identifying a man who allegedly broke into an Oklahoma City business.

Oklahoma City police released surveillance footage from a business burglary near N.W. 10th and Portland Ave.

In the video, you can see the alleged suspect throwing what appears to be a rock through a glass window before walking inside the business.

Police say the suspect got away in a Ford Fusion.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.