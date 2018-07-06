Norman Animal Welfare holding special adoption event 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - When you step inside the Norman Animal Welfare Center, you can't help but notice a number of furry faces. But right now, there are too many in need of a home.

"We're experiencing quite the overflow of animals," said shelter manager Mark Bechtel.

Bechtel said the shelter has reached its capacity. He says it's a problem animal shelters everywhere are experiencing right now.

"Apparently, the entire state is as well, so currently we have about 60 animals; dogs, cats, kittens and puppies," said Bechtel.

Bechtel said there are more scheduled to come in.

"We have about another 50 that will be coming available for adoption in the next few days," he said.

Bechtel said typically after the Fourth of July holiday weekend, they get a lot more calls to pick up stray animals. Those are usually cats and dogs who may have been scared away from their homes by the sound of fireworks. So far, they're seeing more cats than ever.

"The cats, when we're looking at our numbers right now, we're definitely seeing a large amount of cats," said Bechtel.

Starting this weekend, the shelter is waiving adoption fees in hopes of freeing up space.

"We're working hard to get these animals into their forever home," said Bechtel.

The adoption event is July 6 to July 14 during business hours: Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The shelter will be closed July 11.

The Norman Animal Welfare Center is located at 3428 Jenkins Ave.

All available dogs and cats have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

