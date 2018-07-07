× 6-year-old Oklahoma boy makes full recovery after copperhead bite

CANEY, Okla. – A 6-year-old boy has made a full recovery after he was bitten by a copperhead snake while digging for worms.

“I was playing the fishing game and that snake come up behind me and bit me,” Eddie told KXII.

The boy was flown to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment after an ambulance transported him to the Caney High School’s baseball field.

“High school boys were practicing ball, and so we had to get them off of the ball field and we landed the helicopter right there on the 3rd base line and loaded the child up and they flew out from there,” said Caney Fire Department Fire Chief Michael Harkey.

Eddie was in the hospital for two days and given antivenom.

Fortunately, Eddie made a full recovery and is thankful for the quick actions of the first responders that day.

“Thank you for the teddy bear and thank you for helping me out,” he said.