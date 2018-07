ENID, Okla. – The Enid Police Department is looking for a man who is accused of stealing from a liquor store.

On June 9, police responded to the store near N. 4th St. and US 64.

Police say a white male entered the store, took a bottle of Jim Bean Apple and left the business without paying.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 580-233-6233.