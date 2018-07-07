Expect delays: Major construction on I-44 in OKC begins Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Major construction is coming to a metro freeway that will bring delays for months.

“It’s a $400 million-dollar rehabilitation project," said Brenda Perry with ODOT. "It’s going to be on westbound I-44. So, starting about May going westbound over Lake Hefner Parkway and northwest 39th Expressway.”

The area sees nearly 100,000 vehicles each day and the years have not been kind to the bridge.

“This project involves redoing the bridge decks or the surfaces and a lot of rehabilitation work on the bridge piers and the joints," said Perry. “We’re anticipating a really big congestion for drivers and something we hope they will pay a lot of attention to ahead of time.”

Drivers say the delays are a necessary evil.

Everyone commuting to work, the traffic’s already bad enough. These highways haven’t been redone in so long," said Mark Baker.

“What I hope is that it will help congestion and stuff like that," said Brystol Calloway. "And also, it just makes me think, ‘how long is this going to take? How long are we going to have to get used to it? How long is it going to be congested?’”

The project will take about five months. Drivers are encouraged to use other metro freeways to avoid delays.