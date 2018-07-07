Man riding bike dies after being hit by vehicle

TULSA, Okla. – A man who was riding his bike was killed after he was hit by a driver who was possibly intoxicated.

Police were called to the scene in west Tulsa Saturday around 2 a.m.

They say a man riding his bike was hit by a car.

FOX 23 reports the passenger of the car got out of the vehicle and ran, however, the driver stayed on scene.

The man was taken to the hospital but died before arriving.

Police say the driver had symptoms of being intoxicated.

“We believe the person of being intoxicated. They had signs and symptoms of high-level intoxication,” said an officer on scene.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

The road was shut down for several hours while police investigated.