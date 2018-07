DEL CITY, Okla. – Two men are accused of stealing several TVs from the Del City Walmart earlier this week.

Police say the two men walked into the store and stole several TVs.

They then left the store in a red Dodge Durango with a paper tag.

Officials say the men are suspects in similar thefts at other Walmart stores in the area.

If you have any information, call Del City police at 405-677-2443.