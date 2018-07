Update: Officials say the cooler was empty and gave the “all clear.”

OKLAHOMA CITY – Officials are investigating a suspicious item that was found in northwest Oklahoma City.

Crews responded to the area near N.W. 39th and May Saturday evening.

Police say a cooler was left behind in the area, but it is unknown what’s inside of it at this time.

The bomb squad was called to the scene.

Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area.