Semi driver killed in head-on crash near Hinton identified

HINTON, Okla. – Officials have released more information on a crash that killed one person in Caddo County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and emergency crews responded to I-40 near Hinton Friday just after 7 p.m.

OHP says semi driver Justin Schnieder, 34, of Elk City, was driving in the outside lane on I-40 westbound when he had a tire blowout, causing him to cross over the center median through the cable barrier and hit a semi in the eastbound lanes head-on.

Schnieder was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other semi was taken to the hospital and later released.