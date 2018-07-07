× Stabbing in north Oklahoma City leaves three people injured

OKLAHOMA CITY – A stabbing in north Oklahoma City left three people injured.

Police responded to the scene near Hefner and Western Friday around 9:40 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a man and woman with stab wounds.

They were both taken to the hospital – the man is in stable condition, the woman is in critical but stable condition.

A third victim later arrived at a different hospital in stable condition with stab wounds.

As of right now, police do not have a suspect or motive.