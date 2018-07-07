Tests for HIV, hepatitis continue at Cherokee Nation hospital after nurse reused syringes
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – A Cherokee Nation hospital in Oklahoma continues to test more than 180 patients for HIV and hepatitis after allegations that a nurse reused syringes to administer medications.
All 186 patients have been notified and offered free blood tests.
By Friday, 127 patients had been tested – none of them tested positive for HIV or hepatitis.
“The remaining 59 patients have been offered free tests, but it’s not clear whether they will accept,” reports the Tulsa World.
Hospital CEO Brian Hail says it’s unlikely blood-borne pathogens traveled into an IV bag to cause cross-contamination. But patients who were treated at the hospital between January and April are recommended to still return for blood tests.
The nurse is no longer employed at the hospital.
The hospital, which is operated by Cherokee Nation Health Services, released the following statement last month:
“There was a brief lapse in protocol at W.W. Hastings Hospital earlier this year. There are no indications patient health care was compromised, but out of an overabundance of caution, some patients were asked to return for testing. Test results from every patient thus far have shown no harmful exposure, and have reinforced our belief that patient health is not at risk. Cherokee Nation Health Services is the largest tribally operated health care system in the United States, seeing more than one million patient visits per year with many accreditations focusing on continuous quality improvement, including many involving integrity and continuity of care. Our doctors, nurses and other health care professionals provide diligent, compassionate care during those one million annual patient visits, and we will continue to put patient health, safety and peace of mind first.”