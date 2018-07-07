× Tests for HIV, hepatitis continue at Cherokee Nation hospital after nurse reused syringes

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – A Cherokee Nation hospital in Oklahoma continues to test more than 180 patients for HIV and hepatitis after allegations that a nurse reused syringes to administer medications.

All 186 patients have been notified and offered free blood tests.

By Friday, 127 patients had been tested – none of them tested positive for HIV or hepatitis.

“The remaining 59 patients have been offered free tests, but it’s not clear whether they will accept,” reports the Tulsa World.

Hospital CEO Brian Hail says it’s unlikely blood-borne pathogens traveled into an IV bag to cause cross-contamination. But patients who were treated at the hospital between January and April are recommended to still return for blood tests.

The nurse is no longer employed at the hospital.

The hospital, which is operated by Cherokee Nation Health Services, released the following statement last month: