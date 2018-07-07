× Thunder Signs Deonte Burton

It didn’t take long for Deonte Burton to make an impression on Thunder brass. Burton was brought in to join the Thunder’s summer league squad and a week later he’s officially part of the team.

Burton has agreed to a two way deal with OKC. That means Burton will split his time with the Blue and the Thunder next season. Burton, who played his college basketball at Iowa State, played in the Korean Basketball League in 2017.

The former Big 12 Newcomer of the year averaged 23.8 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and a little over one steal a game in the KBL. He played more than 31 minutes a contest and shot over 50 percent from the field.

In his first performance with OKC after signing his contract, Burton helped the Thunder down the Nets in the Summer League 90-76 with 13 points.

The Thunder now has one two-way contract they can sign a player to for the 2018-19 NBA season.