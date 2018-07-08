× 1 killed in northwest Oklahoma City house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY – One person has been killed in a house fire on the northwest side.

The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday at the house in the 4300 block of Granger Ave.

Officials said, when firefighters arrived to the scene, they were told an adult male could possibly be inside. Firefighters located a burn victim who they assume is the man they were told about.

The identity of the victim and the cause of the fire have not yet been determined.

Officials said the house appears to be a total loss, as well. It’s unknown whether smoke alarms were present or working.

No other details have been released at this time.