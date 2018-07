OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Emergency crews responded to a fatal car accident Sunday morning.

Police were called to NW 128th Street and North Rockwell shortly after 7 a.m.

The accident occurred when a southbound vehicle struck a northbound vehicle after the northbound vehicle crossed the center line.

One passenger in the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead. The drivers of the vehicles were transported to a nearby hospital but are stable.

