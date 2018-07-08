Man dies in house fire in northwest Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – A northwest side house has gone up in flames, leaving one man dead and the house a total loss.

“I just kept saying 'Don’t let him be in there, don’t let him be in there' - but he was,” said Anna Pyrone.

Pyrone was talking about her neighbor in the house that went up in flames at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

“A passerby was walking by and saw this house on fire, called the fire department, called 911," said Battalion Chief Jim Williams of the Oklahoma City Fire Department. "When we arrived, it was well involved.”

Neighbors tried to help the man inside the house before fire crews arrived.

“I called 911 and started screaming for neighbors to help, and the next door neighbor tried to get in," Pyrone said. "He went in the back door and made it into the kitchen, but the smoke was so bad. He said the flames were shooting from the front room into the kitchen."

Fire officials also went into the house searching for the victim.

“(We) started the search pretty quick, and they found one person located in a bathroom in the back part of the house,” Williams said.

The man inside was officially confirmed dead. Oklahoma City police crews were on the scene to investigate.

Fire officials are continuing to search for the cause of the blaze.

Neighbors are left saddened by the loss of a friend.

“Nice guy, good neighbor," Pyrone. "He had been here 10-12 years."