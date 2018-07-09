25-year-old man charged after posing as teenager to play high school basketball

DALLAS, Texas – It may remind you of the plot of a movie, but police in Dallas say a 25-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly posed as a high school student.

Authorities allege that Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley, 25, posed as a 17-year-old high school student and Hurricane Harvey evacuee so he could play basketball at a Dallas high school.

District officials tell KTVT that Gilstrap-Portley posed as a 17-year-old named Rahun Richardson in order to enroll at Hillcrest High School.

Investigators say he exploited loosened district policies that were in place for disaster victims, many of whom lost all of their records in Hurricane Harvey.

Hillcrest High School Principal Chris Bayer told KTVT that Gilstrap-Portley took advantage of free school supplies and clothes, and repeatedly lied about being a Hurricane Harvey evacuee during counseling sessions.

The scheme was brought to light after one of Gilstrap-Portley’s old coaches recognized him playing in a high school basketball tournament in April.

Gilstrap-Portley was arrested on complaints of tampering with government records and indecency with a child.

Authorities say the indecency charge was filed because he was dating a 14-year-old girl while pretending to be a student.