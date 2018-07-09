× EMSA: 45 people suffered heat-related illnesses last week

OKLAHOMA CITY – Summer is here, which is why experts are warning Oklahomans to take precautions before heading outdoors.

EMSA officials say that 45 people became ill because of the heat last week, adding that the ‘Heat Alert’ is still in effect.

The alert will remain in place until the temperatures drop dramatically.

Officials warn Oklahomans to be on the lookout for signs of heat exhaustion, which can develop after several days of exposure to high temperatures.

Warning signs include the following:

Heavy sweating

Paleness

Muscle cramps

Tiredness

Weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Nausea or vomiting

Fainting.

If you plan to be outside, experts say you should:

Avoid hot foods and heavy meals, which add heat to your body.

Drink plenty of fluids and replace salts and minerals in your body. Do not take salt tablets unless under medical supervision.

Dress infants and children in cool, loose clothing. Also, shade their heads and faces with hats or an umbrella.

Limit sun exposure during mid-day hours and in places of potential severe exposure such as beaches.

Do not leave infants, children or pets in a parked car.

Provide plenty of fresh water for your pets, and leave the water in a shady area.