Environmental cleanup planned following deadly wreck in Yukon

YUKON, Okla. – Drivers in Yukon are encouraged to avoid a state highway as crews continue to clean up after a deadly wreck.

Early Thursday morning, emergency crews were called to Piedmont Rd. between Wilshire and Wagner, in Yukon.

“Approximately 1 a.m. we got a call about a vehicle that had crashed and driven off the roadway,” Major Mitch Hoskins, with the Yukon Police Department, said. “Our preliminary investigation, once officers got on scene here, it’s a tractor-trailer loaded with fracking sand that apparently has veered off the roadway.”

The driver was trapped inside as the truck sank into the creek, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition to the crash claiming the life of the driver, it also created a situation for hazmat crews.

“We do have a hazmat spill from the fuel and whatnot,” Hoskins said.

On Monday, officials with the Yukon Police Department said crews were shutting down Piedmont Rd. between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. for an environmental cleanup.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.