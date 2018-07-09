Family searching for vandal who targeted Oklahoma City food truck

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A food truck owner in north Oklahoma City is hoping you’ll recognize the suspect caught on camera vandalizing a food truck over the weekend.

Charito Rodriguez and her husband own Bablu, a Latin-Cuban food truck off May Ave. and Grand Blvd.

Recently, the couple discovered that vandals targeted the food truck and realized that the crime was caught on camera.

In the video, the vandal is seen ripping letters and decorations off the food truck.

Rodriguez took to social media Saturday, hoping someone would identify the suspect caught on camera. She says this isn’t the first time someone targeted their business.

If you recognize the suspect, call Oklahoma City police.