× Local fire department receives new tanker to help with rural fires

EDMOND, Okla.- A local fire department says a new piece of equipment will help them protect residents in rural areas.

The Oak Cliff Fire Department recently received a 2018 Pierce Freightliner with a 2,500-gallon tank and a 500 gallon-per-minute pump.

Officials say the tanker, which is referred to as Tanker 91, will respond to all fire calls. It will also be used when other fire departments need assistance.

“In areas such as ours where hydrants are very limited, we rely heavily on tankers to get the water to the fire scene to make fighting the fires possible,” said Chief Blake Hutsenpiller, with the Oak Cliff Fire Department.

The tanker features a front-mounted turret, which allows a firefighter to spray water while the truck is in motion.

“We are very fortunate to add this truck to our fleet of equipment. We really need to thank the citizens of our Fire District for their support and tax dollars that

made this truck possible,” Chief Hutsenpiller said.