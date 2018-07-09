× Man charged in crash that killed Edmond motorcyclist

OKLAHOMA – A Luther man has been charged in a crash that killed an Edmond motorcyclist.

The fatal crash happened back on January 28 near Waterloo and Council. James Blanchard died on scene.

A negligent homicide charge has now been filed against John Gentry, 72, in Blanchard’s death.

Officials said Gentry turned directly into the motorcycle’s path. He also did not have current registration and insurance on the vehicle.

On Sunday, Gentry was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail and is being held on a $10,000 bond.