Metro longtime service industry worker killed in fire, remembered by friends and coworkers

OKLAHOMA CITY – A house fire claimed the life of a longtime doorman at a popular northwest bar and grill. Monday, coworkers are remembering their friend.

“Just a great person, good guy,” said Matt Conine.

A fellow service industry worker talking about his friend, Charles Allen Jr. The longtime bartender and doorman died tragically in the house fire on Sunday near N.W. 42nd and Classen.

Monday, coworkers are remembering the fixture of the bar scene at N.W. 36th and Western.

“He’s been in the industry probably longer than most people up here have been allowed to drink. Stand up man. He always took care of us whenever he worked, loved to travel, great sense of humor. He was a big practical joker,” said Josh Patterson of Cock O’ The Walk.

Allen had been at Cock O’ The Walk the last 10 years but also worked at Ednas and Classics.

“He IDed me every time. I have known him for 15 years. He always got a chuckle out of it every time I pulled out my ID. He’d say ‘Put that away, put that away, I know who you are,” said Conine of Bin 73.

Friends, neighbors and coworkers confirm Allen wasn’t in the best of health recently. Investigators think it might have played a role in Allen not getting out of his home when the fire started.

“He was still so vibrant, failing health or not, he has always been vibrant,” Conine said. “We all loved him. He was a great person inside.”