× New energy-efficient SONIC Drive-In opens in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – As many cities and businesses across the country are trying to become more environmentally friendly, a local fast-food restaurant announced that its newest stop is energy-efficient.

SONIC Drive-In announced that one of its most energy-efficient drive-ins is now open in Oklahoma City.

“Being environmentally conscious and meeting the increasing need for renewable energy were important drivers for investing in sustainable components for our new drive-in. Investing in this kind of technology isn’t just the right thing to do – it’s also good business,” said Jay Jirous, owner. “In addition to saving energy and decreasing operational expenses, we are providing our guests with SONIC’s well-known one-of-a-kind dining experience.”

Officials say that solar panels are installed atop all 20 drive-in stalls, and the restaurant has a closed loop water recirculating system to help cool the machines.

“We are constantly seeking ways to improve the profit margins of our drive-ins and Jay Jirous’s new drive-in is a great cost-effective opportunity to continue SONIC’s growth in energy efficiency,” said Wayne Brayton, vice president of facilities at SONIC Drive-In. “This is a component of our efforts to test and learn from other environmentally friendly solutions to ultimately develop the drive-in of the future.”

The new SONIC Drive-In is located at 14817 N. Rockwell Ave. in Oklahoma City.