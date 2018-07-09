× Oklahoma man arrested for police chase after leaving wallet inside stolen vehicle

TULSA, Okla. – A man is behind bars after police say he led them on a wild chase and crashed into another vehicle.

It was around 2 p.m. on Saturday when Tulsa police officers spotted a man and a woman jump over a fence.

When authorities tried to check on them, the woman jumped another fence and got away while the man got into a car.

He led officers on a short chase before crashing into another car, and that’s when he jumped out of the car and ran from the scene.

Police ultimately found the car, which was reportedly stolen. Officials say the alleged suspect accidentally left his wallet inside the vehicle, which led them to 31-year-old Eric Baker.

Baker was arrested on complaints of possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding and assault with a dangerous weapon on a police officer.