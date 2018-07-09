“Please stop,” Vandals target trees in Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

WICHITA MOUNTAINS WILDLIFE REFUGE, Okla. – While many families and hikers head to the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge to enjoy nature, authorities say vandals have also taken over parts of the nature reserve.

“Without these little pockets of nature that we set aside, we would not have this,” said Robert Glass, a volunteer with Friends of the Wichitas. “This would be gone. So, please stop.”

Recently, volunteers have noticed graffiti on the trees in the Parallel Forest area.

“A lot of upside down crosses, pentagons, six, six, six and things like that,” he told KSWO.

Glass says they plan to clean the graffiti with a power washer and paint remover. However, he says it will likely take time because they have to be careful not to damage the trees.

Vandalism in the refuge is considered a federal crime.

If you have any information on the graffiti, call law enforcement at the refuge.