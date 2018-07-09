Tracking device leads police directly to Edmond burglary suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Two theft suspects are in custody after a brief run from the law ended with the help of a tracking device.

Edmond police were called around 4:30 a.m. on Monday to the Sally Beauty store, located on 33rd and Broadway, after something triggered the store's alarm.

"When the officer arrived there in less than a minute, he found that the front window was broken out,” said Sgt. Randy Payne, with the Edmond Police Department.

Investigators said Carla Sleight and Tyrone Boston allegedly got the safe open and took a bag of money. When they made their getaway, they had no idea there was a tracking device inside the bag.

It was only a matter of minutes before Oklahoma City police traced the money bag to a vehicle at a gas station in Oklahoma City.

Sleight and Boston were taken into custody on a complaint of second-degree burglary.

This isn't Boston’s first run in with police. He's been in prison for a long list of crimes including burglary, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and sexual assault to name a few.

Police said the tracking devices are being used more often.

"Builders for instance have tracking devices on some of their appliances when they're building homes, so that helps us solve crimes that way so it's getting more common for sure," Payne said.

Authorities said same Sally Beauty store was robbed at gunpoint in January. However, they do not know if the cases are connected.

"I'm just kind of real surprised because I haven't heard anything happening in this area,” said Nancy Lewis, a customer at a nearby business. "I would think of it at a pawn shop, or a gun shop but not a Sally Beauty Supply."

“I guess the positive thing is no one was here when it happened. It could have been a lot worse,” said Megan Ungaro, a customer at Sally Beauty.

News 4 reached out to Sally Beauty for a comment but has not heard back.