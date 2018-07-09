Tulsa police: Home invasion suspect pistol-whipped man in garage

TULSA, Okla. – Authorities in Tulsa are searching for two men accused of a violent home invasion early Monday morning.

Detectives told FOX 23 that two men were working in a garage around 4 a.m. when they were approached by two other men.

One of suspects allegedly pistol-whipped one of the victim before stealing cell phones and wallets from inside the home.

The suspects also reportedly fired two shots into the air, but no one was hit. The victim who was pistol-whipped is expected to be OK.

At this time, there are very few details regarding the description of the suspects.