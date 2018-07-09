× Two men shot in drive-by shooting in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – It was a terrifying ordeal for two men when a car drove up next to them and opened fire.

Authorities say two men in Tulsa were shot just before 3 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Police say the two victims were stopped in their car when another vehicle drove up next to them and started shooting.

One of the victims was hit in the arm and the heel of his foot, while the other was shot in the torso. Fortunately, both are expected to be OK.

No description of the suspects has been released at this time. So far, no arrests have been made.