× Woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man over snack

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City woman is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a man over a snack.

On July 7, officers were called to an assault at an apartment near N.E. 12th St. and Lottie.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told police that he and 43-year-old Tarlynda Huff were sitting in his apartment when Huff went to the kitchen to make a snack.

The victim told her that he “didn’t want her to eat his food.”

At that point, Huff became angry and the victim decided to call police.

“As [victim] left the apartment and entered the hallway, [Huff] came after [victim] with a knife and stabbed [victim] in his left shoulder,” the affidavit states.

Huff was arrested on a complaint of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.