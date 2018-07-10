3-year-old drowns after taking off life vest at water park

COLCORD, Okla. – Authorities are investigating a tragic scene after a 3-year-old drowned at an Oklahoma water park.

The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department told KJRH that it received a report of a drowning on Saturday night at the Flint Creek Water Park in Delaware County.

When they arrived at the water park, investigators say they learned that a 2-year-old and 3-year-old had been rescued after being underwater for an extended period of time.

Authorities say the children took off their life jackets as they were getting ready to leave, and returned to the water without being noticed.

CPR was performed on both children, but the 3-year-old child was later pronounced dead.