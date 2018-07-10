3-year-old girl undergoes surgery after being bitten by dog

ARDMORE, Okla. – An Oklahoma child is recovering after she was attacked by a dog on Sunday evening.

Capt. Keith Ingle, with the Ardmore Police Department, tells KXII that a 3-year-old girl and her mother were visiting a friend when a pit bull bit the child’s face.

“[The] parent wasn’t expecting to go in this home and have her child harmed by a dog,” Ingle said. “This isn’t on the parent, this is on the dog owner.”

Authorities say this isn’t the first time they have been called to the house due to a dog bite.

On Thursday, police were called to the home, located in the 1100 block of C Street S.E., after a fight between the dog’s owner, a man and his mother who were picking up property from the house.

Ingle says the owner ordered the dog to attack the man, but the dog bit the woman on the leg. The dog owner was cited for that incident.

Just three days later, the 3-year-old child was severely injured.

“You know, you can’t go by the breed,” Ingle said. “It’s all about how the dog is raised.”

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she underwent surgery on her lip and chin.

The dog was taken to the animal shelter to be quarantined and monitored for signs of rabies.

“The health department gets assigned these cases and then the District Attorney’s office will look at it and look at the record of the dog. With having two incidents within this time frame, I would say it’s probably a good candidate to be euthanized,” Ingle said.

The dog’s owner could face criminal charges in the case.