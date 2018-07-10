Waitress pulls gun on angry customer who attacked co-worker

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – A woman was seriously injured after being attacked by a customer at a restaurant in Milwaukee.

On June 29, authorities say a customer at the George Webb Restaurant became upset and went behind the counter. Once he was behind the counter, police say he punched one of the waitresses in the face.

“It is sickening to see this unsuspecting worker assaulted so brutally by this individual,” said Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan, chair of the Public Safety and Health Committee, in a news release to TMJ.

After attacking the victim, another waitress pulled out a gun and pointed it at the suspect.

Donovan says the employee had a concealed carry permit for the gun and was able to get the suspect to leave the restaurant.

“One can only imagine what might have occurred if that employee had not pulled out her weapon,” he said.

Police say the victim was seriously injured and was transported to an area hospital. The suspect has not been caught.