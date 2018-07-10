Businesses concerned about adult store moving near Oklahoma school

TULSA, Okla. – Parents and business leaders in one Oklahoma community are concerned about a new neighbor moving into the community.

Hustler Hollywood, an erotic boutique, announced that it wants to move into midtown Tulsa, near 41st and Sheridan.

However, many other businesses are concerned that the store’s presence could affect their clientele.

“Something like this just kind of makes that thought in the back of your head that, ‘Maybe I don’t want to leave my kids there,’ so that’s not something that we’d like,” Airsoft Tulsa manager Jonathan McElvania said.

The new location would be near Bishop Kelley High School and McElvania’s ‘Airsoft Tulsa’ shop.

While some people are voicing their concerns, city leaders say they will take steps to make sure children aren’t exposed to anything graphic.

Tulsa Councilwoman Karen Gilbert told KJRH that Hustler Hollywood’s merchandise cannot consist of just sexually orientated items. In fact, the store cannot have more than 10 percent of its merchandise fall into that category and be able to sit less than 1,000 feet from Bishop Kelley.

Gilbert says once the business opens, the city will keep a close eye on it to make sure that they’re staying under the 10 percent line.