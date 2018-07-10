× City preparing to sell downtown Oklahoma City parking garage

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Santa Fe Garage on Gaylord in downtown Oklahoma City may soon have a new owner, our partner at OKCTalk reports.

The city will soon ask the city council to approve the $22.5 million sale of the parking garage to BancFirst and Continental Resources.

The city has plans to build a new garage on the other side of the tracks in Bricktown.

The sale of the Santa Fe Garage expected to be on the agenda for next Tuesday’s council meeting.