Couple using plastic trash to make prosthetic limbs

ANACORTES, Wash. – While many cities are taking measures to reduce plastic waste, a couple in Washington took matters into their own hands.

Chris Moriarty was thinking about the issue of plastics polluting oceans and the need for plastic prosthetic limbs.

“We thought, wouldn’t it make a lot of sense to take something deplorable in one sense and something heartbreaking in another, put them together and see what we could do?” Chris said.

Two months later, they began using plastic found on the beach to start the Million Waves Project.

The couple says it takes just 15 plastic bottles, $45 and two-and-a-half days to make a prosthetic hand.

“It’s just a cool feeling to take something so simple and make a huge impact on someone’s life,” says retired pediatric nurse Jodi Shafer, who consults on the project.

The group plans to buy a commercial shredder, partner with groups fishing plastics from the Pacific and give free limbs to people who need them.

“It is daunting. Life is daunting,” Laura told KING. “But like we tell our kids, that doesn’t mean you don’t move forward and try.”

For a $45 donation, donors get a keychain and a photo of the person their limb will be made for.