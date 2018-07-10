Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY- Oklahoma grows amazing yellow and zucchini squash. Here is an easy squash salad recipe

1 yellow squash, cut into rounds or peeled into strips

1 zucchini squash, cut into rounds or peeled into strips

I Roma or 12-14 cherry tomatoes (optional - cut Roma’s into thin slices or half cherry tomatoes)

Juice of one medium lemon

1/4 C white vinegar

2 T sugar

1 T dried dill

Few leaves fresh basil, chopped (I use 4 T)

4 T Olive Oil

1 t salt

1/2 t pepper

Minced garlic- 1 clove (optional)

In a bowl, whisk together sugar, lemon juice, vinegar, and spices. Whisk in olive oil, adding in a slow stream. Pour over squash and optional tomato. Toss thoroughly. Chill. Serves 4-6