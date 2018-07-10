OKLAHOMA CITY- Oklahoma grows amazing yellow and zucchini squash. Here is an easy squash salad recipe
1 yellow squash, cut into rounds or peeled into strips
1 zucchini squash, cut into rounds or peeled into strips
I Roma or 12-14 cherry tomatoes (optional - cut Roma’s into thin slices or half cherry tomatoes)
Juice of one medium lemon
1/4 C white vinegar
2 T sugar
1 T dried dill
Few leaves fresh basil, chopped (I use 4 T)
4 T Olive Oil
1 t salt
1/2 t pepper
Minced garlic- 1 clove (optional)
In a bowl, whisk together sugar, lemon juice, vinegar, and spices. Whisk in olive oil, adding in a slow stream. Pour over squash and optional tomato. Toss thoroughly. Chill. Serves 4-6