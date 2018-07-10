× Former OSU football player arrested after allegedly assaulting officer

STILLWATER, Okla. – A former Oklahoma State football player was taken into custody after he allegedly assaulted an officer.

Brandon Pettigrew played tight end at OSU and was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions in 2009.

Pettigrew, who is now a free agent, was arrested on Monday morning outside of a hotel in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Investigators say it started after he refused to pay for a limousine ride and began arguing with the driver.

According to the police report, Pettigrew seemed intoxicated, argued with officers and then allegedly punched one of them in the chest three times.

Pettigrew was arrested on complaints of aggravated assault, theft and public drunkenness.

36.115607 -97.058368